Juventus midfielder Pjanic extends contract

Rome, Aug 22 (IANS) Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has extended his contract and will remain with the Serie A reigning champion until 2023, the Italian club has confirmed.

The 28-year-old Bosnian started his third season at Juventus on Saturday with a 3-2 Serie A win over Chievo Verona, reports Efe news.

“Pjanic has become an increasingly integral part of the Bianconeri midfield, providing pin-point passes across the pitch while firing free kicks into the back of the net with outstanding consistency,” Juventus said in a statement on Tuesday.

“(He) displays class, intelligence and talent on the pitch, both with and without the ball, though his offensive punch from midfield is certainly what stands out most,” the club added.

The midfielder has played 92 games and scored 15 goals with Juventus, claiming two Serie A titles and two Italian Cup trophies.

After training with the youth squad of French club Metz, Pjanic signed for Lyon in 2008 at just 18 years old, where he developed alongside one of his personal idols, Brazil midfielder Juninho Pernambucano.

Pjanic joined Juventus in 2016 after spending his first five years in Italy with Roma.

–IANS

kk/ksk