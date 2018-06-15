Juventus sign German midfielder Emre Can

Turin, June 21 (IANS) Italian football champions Juventus on Thursday announced the signing of German midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old, who signed a four-year contract, joins Juventus after four seasons with Liverpool FC, where he made over 150 appearances.

“Juventus Football Club announces that a contract of employment with the player Emre Can, effective as of July 1, 2018 and expiring on June 30, 2022, has been signed,” the record Serie A winners said in a statement.

“As a result of the signature of the agreement, Juventus will incur additional costs of 16 million euros ($18.58 million) to be paid over the next two financial years.”

Can has made 20 appearances for the Germany national team, winning the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Juve will be the Frankfurt native’s fourth club of his senior career, after starting out with Bayern Munich before moving to Bayer Leverkusen.

“It’s a wonderful day for me, it is one of the biggest days of my life,” Can told juventus.com.

“Juventus is a team who wins titles and that’s what I want and that’s why we fit very good together,” Can said in a statement.

–IANS

pur/vd