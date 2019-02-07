JVM-P stays away from Congress-JMM seat-sharing formula

Ranchi, Feb 8 (IANS) Jharkhand’s two main opposition parties, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, announced a seat sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday, but another opposition party has decided to stay away.

The state has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

JMM executive president Hemant Soren had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in New Delhi. On Thursday, Jharkhand Congress in-charge R.P.N. Singh and Hemant Soren said they had agreed to a seat-sharing formula by which Congress, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) and RJD will contest seven, four, two and one seats respectively in the Lok Sabha.

“The Congress will lead in the Lok Sabha while the JMM will lead in the assembly polls,” Singh told reporters.

However, former Chief Minister and JVM-P, president Babulal Marandi has expressed unhappiness over the seat-sharing formula. The JVM-P had demanded three Lok Sabha seats of Koderma, Palamau and Godda.

As per seat-sharing arrangement, Congress will contest from Godda.

“The JVM-P will fight from Godda Lok Sabha. Our party had fought hard for the rights of the people of the Godda constituency. The Congress party could send the its candidate to Rajya Sabha in 2020,” said Marandi.

The RJD also wanted to fight the Chatra and Palamau seats. In seat-sharing RJD has got the Chatra seat.

Congress sources said discussion is continuing on some seats. There are two seats — Jamshedpur and Chaibasa where JMM, too, wants to contest.

