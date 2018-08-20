Jyothi takes India to 2nd spot in ranking round of compound archery

Jakarta, Aug 22 (IANS) Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam finished second in the ranking round of the compound event to propel India to the second spot in the ranking round of the team event at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Jyothi scored 705 points, with 57 10s and 23 Xs, while Muskan Kirar proved to be the second best Indian performer with 691 points, with 45 10s and 21 Xs. Muskan was in ninth spot.

Madhumita Kumari was 11th with 689 points, with 46 10s and 13 Xs, while Trisha Deb shot 683 to be 19th. Trisha shot 38 10s and 23 Xs.

In the team event, the scores of Jyothi, Muskan and Madhumita gave India 2085 points, with 148 10x and 57 Xs. The lowest individual total is not counted in the team event. Hence, Trisha’s 683 was not taken into account in India’s total of 2085.

South Korea delivered a Games record score of 2105 points, with 162 10s and 69 Xs to top the team chart.

The third place went to Chinese Taipei, who have 2085 points, with 147 10s and 59 Xs. Chinese Taipei was powered by Chen Yihsuan, who topped the individual chart with a Games record score of 706 which included 58 10s and 26 Xs.

