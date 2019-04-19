Jyotiraditya Scindia owns palace, other properties

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), April 21 (IANS) Congress’ Guna candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia, who belongs to the erstwhile Gwalior princely dynasty, owns properties worth over Rs 2 billion, including a palace that he got as part of his inheritance.

He also owns a 1960-model BMW car, which is also part of his inheritance, according to his affidavit filed along his nomination papers for the Guna-Shivpuri constituency, from where he is the MP.

Scindia also said that he has not been convicted in any case or does not face any ongoing case.

Scindia’s ancestral property includes Jai Vilas, spread over 40 acres, in Gwalior, as well 19-acre land in Maharashtra’s Shrigonda and 43 acres in Limban village. Also, there is Rani Mahal, Hiranvan Kothi, Racquet Court, Shantiniketan, Choti Vishranti, Vijay Bhavan, Picnic Spot, and other residential properties. Their total value is assessed at Rs 2,970,048,500.

He also owns two properties in Mumbai’s Samudra Mahal and their market value is Rs 319,770,000.

He declared that he has fixed deposits amounting to Rs 30,187,000 and Rs 33,339,827 in movable assets. In his income tax return for the previous financial year, he declared his annual income at Rs 15,156,720 and his wife Priyadarshni Raje’s income at Rs 250,400.

In his affidavit, Scindia said that the annual income from his ancestral property is Rs 467,410. He also owns jewellery weighing 2,066 gm valued at Rs 86,853,219.

He did his primary schooling from the Doon School, Dehradun, took an Economics degree from Harvard University and did his MBA from Stanford University.

