Jyotiraditya Scindia’s earnings increased in 11 months

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia might keep Rs 25,000 cash with him but has inherited huge wealth.

Scindia’s earnings have also increased every year, reflects his income tax return.

The affidavits filed by Scindia while contesting from the Guna Lok Sabha seat last year and the affidavits filed during the Rajya Sabha nominations this year reveal that his wealth and annual earnings have increased in 11 months.

According to the affidavit filed during the Rajya Sabha nomination, Scindia earned Rs 15, 478,100 while his wife Priyadarshini Scindia earned Rs 475,240 and his son Mahanarayamana Scindia earned Rs 207,510 annually. Scindia has only Rs 25,000 in cash while his wife has only Rs 20,000, the affidavit revealed.

The movable assets of Scindia increased by Rs 25,92,000 from 2019 as his current affidavit shows that he owns movable assets worth Rs 3,59,31,900 which were Rs 3,33,39,827 when he filed the Lok Sabha nomination in 2019.

The ancestral property declared by Scindia in his affidavit is worth Rs 45.34 crore while total ancestral immovable assets are worth Rs 2.97 billion. Scindia also inherited agricultural land worth Rs 1.81 crore.

Scindia has deposited Rs 3,02,28,252.13 in various banks while his wife has deposited Rs 6,62,492.50 and son has bank deposits of Rs 12,14,622 and daughter has Rs 2,29,114.

In his affidavit, Scindia has declared that he has gold worth Rs 12,67,05,183 and silver worth Rs 16,34,94,692 which has been inherited.

He also owns two flats in Samudra Mahal in Mumbai which are worth Rs 31 crore.

He also owns 40 acres of land in the luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior which is worth Rs 1.80 billion. He owns more than one dozen properties including Rani Mahal, Hiranvan Kothi, Racquet Court, Shantiniketan, Choti Vishranti, Vijay Bhavan and others. The value of these fixed assets is Rs 2.97 billion.

