‘Kaala’ trailer launched amid stir

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The trailer of Rajinikanth’s new flick “Kaala” has come out amidst speculation that the film may not be shown in Karnataka.

From action scenes to heart-warming sequences to moments of love between the lead pair, the trailer of the film promises to tell a story with myriad emotions. And the lead actress Huma Qureshi is thrilled with the appreciation.

“I am happy with the trailer being so loved and it is being shared. It is trending at number one,” Huma told IANS.

“As an actor, you feel very happy that your work is being appreciated. I am just very grateful,” she added.

The trailer launched on Monday. “Kaala” tells the story of a man trying to save his land from a powerful politician — essayed by Nana Patekar.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film also stars Eswari Rao, Samuthirakani, Sampath Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Patil, Manikandan, Dileepan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kale, Ramesh Thilak, Arul Doss, Aravind Akash, Sakshi Agarwal, Arundhati, Suganya and Nithish.

It is slated to release on June 7. But the film might not open in Karnataka as distributors have decided not to go ahead with the film.

This comes in the wake of a number of protests by Kannada groups calling for boycott of the film in Karnataka in the wake of Rajinikanth’s pro-Tamil Nadu statements on the ongoing Cauvery water distribution issue.

