Kabaddi League ropes in BookMyShow as official partner

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Indo International Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL), promoted by New Kabaddi Federation (NKF) on Wednesday roped in BookMyShow as its official ticketing partners for the inaugural season. The Indo International Premier Kabaddi League in its first edition will see eight teams vie for the top honors from May 13 till June across three locations Pune, Mysore and Bengaluru.

The winning team of the league will walk away with a winner’s cheque of Rs 1.25 crore while the runners-up would be richer by Rs 75 lakhs. The third placed team would earn a total of Rs 50 lakhs while the fourth placed would get a sum of Rs 25 lakhs.

The league, in its inaugural season, will see a total of 44 matches being played between eight franchisees Bangalore Rhinos, Chennai Challengers, Diler Delhi, Telugu Bulls, Pune Pride, Haryana Heroes, Mumbai CheRaje and Pondicherry Predators.

–IANS

dm/bbh