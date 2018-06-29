Kabaddi players among 10 robbers held

Ghaziabad, July 2 (IANS) Ten robbers, including two kabaddi players who played in under 19 category, have been arrested and police have seized 10 stolen vehicles, four mobile phones, seven pistols and jewellery from them, police said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna identified some of them as Ravi Kumar of Meerut, Kalkal alias Akash of Modi Nagar, Prashant of Ghaziabad and Sumit of Ghaziabad.

Prashant and Sumit had participated in kabaddi at the national level.

“They used to rob passengers and buy whisky and enjoyed swimming in the upper Ganges canal,” the officer said.

