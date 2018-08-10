‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ understood better today: Karan Johar

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar says that “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”, which completed 12 years of its release on Saturday, is understood better today.

Karan tweeted that the film, which had polarised responses, is very special to him.

“A film that will always remain special to me! Had polarised responses but is discussed and probably understood better today! My dream cast Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji,” he wrote.

Released in 2006, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” revolves around Dev and Maya meeting in the middle of their respective failing marriages. They become friends and try to help each other in salvaging their marriages but end up falling in love instead.

Currently, Karan has several films in his kitty including — “Student Of The year 2, “Kalank” and “Takht”.

–IANS

dc/bg