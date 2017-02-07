Kabir Khan’s third journey with Salman ends

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) It’s a wrap for the team of “Tubelight” – superstar Salman Khan’s third film with Kabir Khan, and the director can’t wait to show it to the world.

“Our third journey together comes to an end… Now I can’t wait to show it to the world. ‘Tubelight’, Eid 2017,” Kabir Khan tweeted on Tuesday along with two photos which show the two hugging each other.

The shooting concluded on Monday, after which Kabir tweeted: “It’s a wrap for ‘Tubelight’.”

Talking about Salman’s performance in the upcoming film, the director had said: “Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film (‘Tubelight’). If people have thought that Salman’s performance is special in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, then his performance in ‘Tubelight’ is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman’s better performance in ‘Tubelight’.”

The duo had worked together in the 2015 hit film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and the 2012 blockbuster “Ek Tha Tiger”.

–IANS

nn/vt