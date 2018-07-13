Kabir’s teachings still relevant: Kovind

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said Kabir was a great social reformer whose teachings are as relevant on present day as in his time.

“Kabir taught us to follow the path of equality and harmony. The same principles have been carried forward by Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Ambedkar, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Ram Manohar Lohia,” he said in his address at an event in Haryana’s Fatehabad to mark Kabir Jayanti. It was organised by the Dhanak Sabha Fatehabad and the Sant Kabir Dhanak Samaj Karamchari Welfare Association.

Praising the works and contribution of Kabir towards abolishing social discrimination, Kovind said: “Kabir had a clear vision and approach towards social equality. He created awareness to end discrimination in the society.”

The President also held that an individual should be valued on the grounds of humanitarian qualities instead of caste or religion.

Noting that the Monsoon Sessions of Parliament and state Assemblies are going to commence soon, he expressed confidence that legislators will carry forward their work for the public through debate and dialogue.

