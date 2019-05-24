Kailash Choudhary: Modi’s surprise pick from Rajasthan (Profile)

Jaipur, May 31 (IANS) Kailash Choudhary has made the most silent and surprising entry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet after fighting a key contest from Rajasthan’s Barmer, defeating BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son and Congress candidate Manvendra Singh by over three lakh votes.

Barmer happens to be the largest constituency in Rajasthan.

Born on September 20, 1970, he contested one of the most talked about battle against Manvendra Singh, who had quit BJP before Assembly elections and joined Congress.

Born in Baytoo village in Barmer district, Choudhary is the son of former MLA Tagaram Choudhary. He is also Kisaan Morcha’s state chief.

An M.A. from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Kailash is married to Rupa Devi and has two sons.

His leadership skills came to fore when he was in class XII. He gathered around 50 students and accompanied them to meet the then Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in Jaipur, demanding opening of a new college in Balotara in Barmer.

Surprisingly, after 11 days of his meeting with Shekhawat, government passed a proposal for the building of a college, which is now known as Moolchand Bhagwandas Government PG College.

–IANS

arc/vin/