Kailash Satyarthi to release CHRI report on trafficking

London, April 12 (IANS) Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi, along with the UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery will launch a report by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) aimed at eliminating forced labour, human trafficking, modern slavery and child labour.

“This is one of a series of five public events relating to key themes of human rights and good governance that CHRI is running on the sidelines of the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) here,” CHRI Director Sanjoy Hazarika said in a statement.

“Our events highlight the need to not just challenge stakeholders to uphold the law but the need for civil society groups to develop strong partnerships with media, academia and other groups and engage with governments to ensure that the changes sought are sustainable and aren’t pushed under the carpet,” he said.

The SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) 8.7 report — ‘Creating an Effective Coalition to Achieve SDG 8.7’ — that makes specific recommendations to heads of governments will be launched on April 13 at the National Liberal Club, Whitehall Place here.

CHRI will convene a panel discussion after the release.

Experts in the panel include Lord Carlile of Berriew CBE QC, Roy Walmsley from World Prison Brief, Jago Russell from Fair Trials, Martin Schönteich from OSJI and Catherine Heard from the Institute of Criminal Policy Research.

Alison Hannah from Penal Reform International, Anika Holterhof from UNODC, Sanjoy Hazarika, International Director of CHRI and Madhurima Dhanuka, Programme Coordinator, Prison Reforms, CHRI will also participate.

–IANS

mg/nks/vm