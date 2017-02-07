Kailash Satyarthi’s Nobel citation stolen

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi’s house here was burgled and his Nobel Prize citation stolen among other things, police said on Tuesday.

The burglary took place on Monday night in Alakananda in south Delhi. Satyarthi and his wife are currently attending the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Colombia.

“The burglars entered the house breaking a window and a ventilator. The verification of the objects stolen is on. Among the things stolen is his Nobel prize citation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baniya said.

The police are also examining CCTV footage from Satyarthi’s apartment as well as of the neighbours.

“The Crime Branch is associated with South East district police in the Greater Kailash burglary at Kailash Satyarthi’s house. All out effort is on,” Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Deependra Pathak said.

The officer said some local criminals, security guards, vendors and scrap dealers have been detained for interrogation to get some positive leads about the accused burglars in the case.

The theft came to notice on Tuesday morning and Satyarthi’s son Bhuvan Ribhu filed a police complaint.

According to a spokesperson for Satyarthi’s Foundation, the burglars also took away jewellery, cash and electronic items.

Satyarthi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

He is the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), which is dedicated to battling child labour and rehabilitating rescued former child workers.

This is the second instance of theft of a Nobel memorabilia in India.

The country’s first Nobel winner, Rabindranath Tagore’s medallion along with 47 other memorabilia were stolen from Rabindra Bhawan at Santiniketan in West Bengal.

The theft came to light on March 25, 2004.

The investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation but the case has remained unsolved.

–IANS

sp/rn