‘Kalank’ is going to be a wonderful film: Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy shooting for her forthcoming film “Kalank”, says that the Abhishek Verman directorial is going to be a wonderful film.

Sonakshi was interacting with the media at the launch of Yes Bank’s Football Legends Cup here on Tuesday.

Conceptualised by Karan Johar and his late father Yash Johar almost 15 years ago, “Kalank” is an epic drama set in the 1940s.

Talking about the film, Sonakshi said, “I am having great experience shooting that film. I think it’s going to be a wonderful film. I am playing a very different character and other actors who are working in it are also playing different character.”

“I think audience hasn’t seen the actors playing such kind of roles in their previous films so, it is very interesting.”

Sonakshi will also be seen in the recreated version of the iconic song “Mungda”, from the 1977 film “Inkaar” which was picturised on Helen and Amjad Khan in Indra Kumar’s upcoming film “Total Dhamaal.

“I am very excited for it. In fact, it is my second song of Helen aunty this year as I did ‘Chin Chin Chu’ in ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’,” said Sonakshi.

Reacting to the #MeToo movement which is gaining momentum in India especially in Bollywood, Sonakshi said, “Should women speak up when they have been harassed? Yes of course 100 per cent and should the men who have exploited women be punished? Yes, it’s 200 per cent yes.”

“Having said that, I also feel that facts and figures should be verified before media and celebrities talk about it. If it’s in the hands of law then the law should take its course but definitely, I feel that women should speak up and the men who committed these things should be punished,” she added.

“Kalank” also stars Adiya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles.

It is produced by Dharma Productions and is releasing on April 19, 2019.

