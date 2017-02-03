Kalinga Lancers defeat Jaypee Punjab Warriors 6-5

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) Glenn Turner and S.K. Uthappa’s field goals handed Kalinga Lancers a 6-5 victory against Jaypee Punjab Warriors in a Coal India Hockey India match at Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

Supplementing Turner and Uthappa, skipper Fuerste Moritz successfully converted two penalty corners to give his team a stunning victory.

Jaypee Punjab Warriors earned two successive penalty corners within three minutes into the game, but failed to convert them. Though the visiting team had successfully sent the ball into the net, the goal was rejected as the ball was stopped inside the D while the striker tried to score the penalty corner.

Later, Kalinga Lancers earned a penalty corner during the eighth minutes into the match. But, they could not capitalise the opportunity.

Turner gave host Kalinga Lancers the lead after deflecting in Matthew Dawson’s stunning pass at 11th minute of the game. At the end of the first quarter, Lancers were leading 2-0.

In the beginning of the second quarter, Kalinga Lancers earned a penalty corner and Moritz successfully converted it into a goal at 18th minute, giving Lancers a 3-0 lead.

Not losing confidence, Jaypee Punjab Warriors earned two successive penalty corners but failed to capitalise on the opportunities.

Kalinga Lancers also earned a penalty corner but they did not miss the opportunity, with Moritz eluded the keeper with a brilliant goal in 28th minute.

At the end of the second quarter, Lancers had a 4-0 lead.

Continuing their dominance, the host team scored a brilliant field goal, which came from the stick of Uthappa at the 32nd minute of the game, giving them a seemingly unassailable 6-0 lead.

However, their joy did not last long. Jaypee Punjab Warriors reduced the deficit as Mark Gleghorne deflected a pass of Varun Kumar into the back of the net. The visiting team scored the field goal at 34th minute.

After a minute, Jaypee Punjab Warriors earned a penalty corner which they successfully converted into a goal with Satbir Singh smashing the ball in.

They subsequently earned two successive penalty corners during the dying minutes of the third quarter, but could not convert them.

In the fourth quarter, Kalinga Lancers earned two penalty corners but also failed to convert them.

Jaypee Punjab Warriors tried hard to bounce back into the match and their efforts paid off. Mink Van Der Weerden made no mistake in dispatching his penalty corner attempt past the Kalinga Lancers goalkeeper at 52nd minute, making the score 4-6.

Later, they earned another penalty corner, which Arman Quereshi successfully converted in the 57th minute but they could not progress further. In the dying minutes of the match, they earned a penalty corner but couldn’t slam it home.

