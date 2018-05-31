Kamal Haasan meets Karnataka CM on Cauvery issue

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Tamil actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday met Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and discussed the issue of Cauvery river water sharing with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Kumaraswamy told reporters here: “We (Kamal and I) discussed the issue of the (Cauvery) Water Management Board. Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu maintain a cordial relationship over the Cauvery issue and it will be solved through mutual understanding.”

The Central government on June 1 notified the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to implement the sharing of water between the southern states.

“Farmers of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are equally important,” the Chief Minister said after meeting the Makkal Needhi Maiam party chief at his home office.

Kamal said the water sharing issue can be resolved if the states come together for dialogue.

“Court should be the last resort. If the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka come together, the issue can be resolved,” he said.

Tamil Nadu would like to see the setting up of the CWMA expedited, he added.

Kamal’s visit to Karnataka comes after the state’s film distributors voluntarily decided to not screen Tamil actor Rajinikanth’s “Kaala” in theatres across the state protesting against the superstar’s stand on the Cauvery river row.

Asked about the Tamil film not being screened in Karnataka, he said the discussion with the Chief Minister did not include the subject of movies.

“This discussion (with Kumaraswamy) was not about films. There is a film chamber to look into the issue. This issue (of Cauvery water) is more important,” he added.

In a related development, Kannada actor Prakash Raj said the film fraternity was being targeted. “What has the film ‘Kaala’ got to do with the Cauvery issue? Why is film fraternity targeted always?

“Will the JD-S-Congress government let fringe elements take law into their hands… like the BJP did with ‘Padmaavat’ or will you step in to assure common man his right for choice?” Raj tweeted.

–IANS

