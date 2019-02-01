Kamal Hassan’s MNM to contest alone in Lok Sabha polls

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Changing gears, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) floated by actor Kamal Hassan will not align with Dravidian parties in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, about 500 km from here, Kamal Hassan said his party will contest all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

He said by not aligning with the Dravidian parties, the MNM is keeping its “hands clean”.

The actor-turned-politician has been openly critical of AIADMK and BJP.

