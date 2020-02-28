Kamal Nath govt faces trouble as Independents ‘keep options’ open

New Delhi/Bhopal, March 4 (IANS) The Congress is facing an uphill task of holding its flock of legislators together to keep the Madhya Pradesh government.

Independent MLAs, supporting the Kamal Nath government, have added to the party’s problems.

Pradeep Jaiswal, an Independent MLA and Minister, said, “I am with Kamal Nath, but if the government falls all the options are open.”

The Congress has charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with horse-trading. “To come to power, the BJP has come to be known for horse-trading and use of money,” said Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

Jaivardhan Singh, another Minister, alleged that Mahesh Parmar, Congress MLA from Ujjain, had been offered Rs 35 crore and cabinet berth, in case the BJP was able to cobble a majority and form a government.

Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, and the Chief Minister are fighting to keep the government safe. While the Congress has managed to “bring home” six party and one BSP rebel MLAs, six supporting legislators — four Independents, two from the BSP and one from the Samajwadi Party — are not traceable.

The 228-member MP Assembly’s current strength is 226. The Congress has 114 and the BJP 107 members in the House. The Nath government is being supported by four Independents, two BSP members (one of them rebel) and one SP MLA.

If the seven MLAs, who are untraceable, switched sides then the Congress will be in trouble. But if they resign from the House, like in Karnataka, then the Congress will be safe. However, the time is ticking fast.

