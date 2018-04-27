Kamal Nath takes charge as MPCC chief, flays CM Chouhan

Bhopal, May 1 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday took over as the new President of the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit and attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He said it was not the time for Chouhan to make promises to the people but to give an account of the work his government had done ever since it came to power.

The Congress leader said the people of Madhya Pradesh were fed up of the Bharatiya Janata Party government and were planning to get rid of it.

“The youths are jobless, farmers and traders are upset and women are unsafe. All are saying ‘BJP hatao, Pradesh Bachao’. People are demanding a change and a change will come,” the former Union Minister said.

Kamal Nath and other senior party leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia also participated in a road show when the former arrived here from Delhi to take charge of the new assignment.

The road show was taken out from the airport to the Congress headquarters here, a distance of 18 km.

Scindia said: “It is time for the present government to go. A new government, by and for the youth, farmers and women, will come to power.”

–IANS

