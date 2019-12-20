Kamal Nath takes dig at BJP, quotes Vajpayee’s poem

Bhopal, Dec 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday quoted BJP late patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poems to show the saffron party a mirror on the former Prime Ministers 95th birth anniversary.

He tweeted the stanzas to land telling blows on the BJP.

“Paanch hazaar saal ki sanskriti, Garv karein ya royen, Swarth ki daud mein kahin azadi fir se na khoyen.”

He took another dig at BJP by quoting the late poet-statesman.

“Ve Yadi ghoshana Patra hain toh pashuta ka, Pramash hain toh patitavastha ka, Aise kupooton se, Maa ka nipooti rehna hi achchha thaa, Nirdosh rakt se sani rajgaddi, shmashan ki dhool se giri hai, Sattaa ki aniyantrit bhookh, Rakt pipaasa se bhi buri hai,” Nath quoted the former Prime Minister’s poem.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath led the Congress party’s “Save the Constitution” march, which was joined by thousands of protestors, demanding peace and justice.

The march covered about two kms from Roshanpura square to Minto Hall. The procession itself was almost a kilometre long.

A large number of activists from diverse organisations and parties like the CPI, Samajwadi Party joined the demonstration.

Madhya Pradesh is among those states that have refused to enforce the law passed by the Parliament last month.

–IANS

naidu/vin