Kamal Nath writes emotional note to public

Bhopal, March 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written a letter to the people of the state in which he has accused the BJP of reducing the democratic decision of the people to “buyable commodity”.

“I could never have imagined it. I did not know that the BJP would stoop morally so low to try and come to power,” said the Chief Miniter’s letter.

Kamal Nath said Madhya Pradesh’s glorious history is being tainted by the indecent conduct of BJP leaders. “I don’t understand where the BJP gets the inspiration to do all this. Are the people of BJP inspired by the mafia whom I have resolved to eradicate?”

Kamal Nath said the BJP has not only tried to destabilize the government but has also attacked the development of Madhya Pradesh. Constant investment is flowing into the state, which is creating possibilities for a better future. The government waived the debt of farmers, took the initiative to provide employment opportunities to the youth, while the people were also getting electricity at cheaper rates.

BJP’s tactics are creating a bad effect on all this, he said, adding “I have faith in all my MLA colleagues who stand by the government for the development of the state”.

Warning BJP leaders, Nath wrote that hatred, despair and negativity never had a place in his political and public life for more than 40 years. “When I was a minister at the Centre and there was a BJP government in the state, I also contributed to the development of the state with full enthusiasm. I never thought that there is a BJP government in the state and I should destabilize it, I always want the progress of the state”.

–IANS

naidu/prs