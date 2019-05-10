Kamal slammed for ‘first terrorist was Hindu’ remark

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) President of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday slammed actor-politician Kamal Haasan for saying that the first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu.

Campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam’s candidate for the May 19 Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district on Sunday, Haasan has said: “The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu — Nathuram Godse.”

It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on 30.1.1948 in New Delhi.

“I am here to question that killing,” Haasan said.

Reacting to this, BJP leader Soundararajan in a tweet said recalling Gandhi’s assassination now and calling it Hindu terrorism was condemnable.

“Standing amidst minorities in TN by-election campaign, he is lighting a dangerous fire to gain votes by minority appeasement. Kamal didn’t opine on recent Sri Lanka bomb blast, why?” Soundararajan tweeted.

“He (Kamal) threatened to leave India when his film (“Vishwaroopam”) screening was prevented by religious groups! But now he calls himself true Indian! True political acting started now having lost the chances in screenplay,” he said.

–IANS

vj/pg