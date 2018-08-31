‘Kamdar’ Modi destroyed India’s economy: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the “so-called kamdar” had destroyed India’s economy with no jobs and no solutions to rising unemployment.

Sibal’s comment comes in continuation of the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, as Modi on Saturday lashed out at the UPA government for generating bad loans and leaving behind a legacy of non-performing assets.

“Uninformed allegations make for good sound bytes; only evidence of Modiji’s frustration. The so-called kamdar has destroyed India’s economy. No jobs and no solutions in sight,” The Congress leader tweeted, taking a jibe at the Prime Minister who prides in calling himself a “kamdar”, or a relentless worker.

Sibal said the ruling BJP was the biggest non-performing asset (NPA) of the country.

