Kanan Dave joins celebrity marketing agency Entropy

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Kanan Dave has joined Entropy, a Reliance Entertainment co-owned digital marketing agency, as the Senior Vice President, Operations.

Having an experience of thirteen years in the field of media and entertainment business, Dave has previously worked with organisations like The Walt Disney Company of India as the Director, Talent and Artist relations and Saregama India Ltd(HMV), read a statement.

Entropy , a celebrity marketing agency, is known for managing Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

