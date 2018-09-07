Kanchan Verma resumes charge as New GDA VC

Ghaziabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Vice Chairperson (VC) Kanchan Verma on Wednesday resumed her charge after a year.

The 2005 batch IAS officer on September 17 last year had left on a study leave to Kings College in London from where she completed her M.Sc. (Public Policies & Management).

A week ago she reported her joining at Lucknow and in a recent reshuffle, she was given the same position. In her absence, the charge remained with the District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari.

Verma said her priority will be the Prime Minister’s housing scheme. Under the scheme, 36,000 units are to be built. “We will do our best to deliver on the promise,” she said.

She said her next priority is to speed up the Metro project from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Stand in Ghaziabad.

To improve connectivity, detailed project reports from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar and from Sector 62 Noida to Mohan Nagar via Vasundhara have been approved, she said.

“The funding pattern for these is on the lines of Dilshad Garden-New Bus Stand in Ghaziabad. We will explore more options to expedite the two projects,” she said.

Sanitation and Swachhta Mission are the other projects which she would accelerate, she said.

