Kanchi Sankara Mutt condoles Karunanidhi’s death

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) The Sankaracharya of the Sankara Mutt in Kanchipuram has condoled the death of DMK President M. Karunanidhi. BJP leader La. Ganesan on Wednesday said he has conveyed the condolence message of the Sankaracharya to the late leader’s son M.K. Stalin.

In a statement issued here, Ganesan said he got a message from Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi, the Sankaracharya of Kanchi Mutt, saying that Karunanidhi had been helpful to the Mutt several times.

Ganesan said that he was asked to convey the Mutt’s condolences to Karunanidhi’s family members, in particular to Stalin.

–IANS

