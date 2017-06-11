Kane scores late in England’s 2-2 draw vs Scotland

Glasgow, June 11 (IANS) England faced a strong challenge from Scotland in their 2018 World Cup qualifier, before Harry Kane salvaged a 2-2 draw for the visitors with a goal in stoppage time.

Scotland on Saturday appeared like they would pull off the upset when Leigh Griffiths rallied the home side with two late free-kick goals past goalkeeper Joe Hart. One in the 87th minute and the other three minutes later, reports Efe.

Those scores thrilled a home crowd that had been deflated by substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s finish at close range in the 70th minute.

But Kane stunned the crowd two minutes into injury time when he volleyed home a perfect pass from Raheem Sterling, a goal that prevented what would have been England’s first World Cup qualifying loss since a defeat to Ukraine in 2009.

With the draw, England remained undefeated in UEFA Group F with a record of 4-2-0, while Scotland, whose already slim hopes of making the World Cup took a further hit with Kane’s late strike, are now 2-2-2.

In other actions Saturday, Group C leader Germany pummeled San Marino 7-0 in Nuremberg, and Group E leader Poland topped Romania 3-1 in Warsaw.

The top team in each of the nine UEFA qualifying groups will secure a direct berth in next year’s World Cup.

–IANS

gau/vt