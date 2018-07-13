Kane wins Golden Boot, Modric bags Golden Ball in 2018 World Cup

Moscow, July 15 (IANS) England’s Harry Kane won the Golden Boot award while Croatia captain Luka Modric walked away with the Golden Ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup here on Sunday.

Apart from the duo, France’s 19-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe was the winner of the Young Player Award, while Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made 27 saves, was named as the winner of the Golden Glove, reported Xinhua news agency.

Courtois emerged as the best custodian after conceding just five goals in seven matches.

Kane ended with six goals; two more than Antoine Griezmann, who was joined on four by Romelu Lukaku of Belgium and Russia’s Denis Cheryshev.

