Kangana votes, attacks Congress & Sonia Gandhi

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut, known for her pro-BJP stance, here on Monday said India was “gaining independence in the real sense” as earlier “we were slaves” of the Italian government, in an apparent attack on the Congress.

On the importance of voting, she said, “It’s a very important day. This day comes once in five years. Please make use of it. I feel India is gaining independence in the real sense of the term today. Because before this, we were servants of the Mughal, the British and the Italian governments. Please exercise your ‘swaraj (independence)’ and vote.”

The actress used the word ‘Italian’ in reference to Sonia Gandhi, who has her roots in Italy, and led the Congress for nearly two decades.

Urging people to vote in large number for India, Kangana said, “the state the country was in during the Congress rule, it can’t get worse than that”.

On the big screen, the actress last appeared in “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi”.

