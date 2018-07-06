Kanika gets emotional while filming movie
Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) “Diya Aur Baati Hum” actress Kanika Maheshwari says while shooting for her first short film, which deals with the “sensitive mother-daughter relationship”, she started crying hysterically.
She has written and produced the film titled “Forever Whim”. It tells the story of a mother-daughter relationship with the former getting diagnosed with cancer.
“This movie is not about a patient fighting an illness. It touches upon the sensitive mother-daughter relationship. I remember this particular scene, where I have to record a video diary and look composed, I started crying hysterically and nothing could stop me,” Kanika said in a statement.
“So the director decided to go ahead with that shot. I was emotionally drained during the entire writing process. I could feel the pain as my own. I kept thinking about my son,” she added.
–IANS
nn/rb