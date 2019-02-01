Kanimozhi extends support to Mamata’s sit-in

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi on Monday extended her support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in protest over the CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with a ponzi scheme scam.

In a tweet, Kanimozhi said: “Anyone who cares for Democracy, Federalism and Constitution must stand with Ms @MamataOfficial.”

Banerjee started her protest on Sunday night in Kolkata’s Dharamtala area after Central Bureau of Investigation officers showed up near the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah of attempting a coup to destabilise her state, saying there is a “constitutional break-down”.

On Sunday night, DMK President Stalin also extended his support to Banerjee.

“The independence of every institution has been compromised under this fascist BJP Government. I stand with @MamataOfficial Didi in her fight to protect the federal structure of this country and to save democracy,” he said in a tweet.

–IANS

vj/ksk