Kanishk Gold directors questioned in loan fraud case

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) The CBI on Thursday said that it was questioning the directors of Kanishk Gold Pvt. Ltd. (KGPL) in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged defrauding

a consortium of 14 banks led by the SBI to the tune of Rs 824 crore.

A Central Bureau of Investigation official told IANS: “Questioning of KGPL Directors Bhoopesh Kumar Jain and Neeta Jain is being carried out at our Bengaluru office.”

Bhoopesh and Neeta Jain had arrived here on Wednesday evening, according to the official.

The questioning comes in the wake of the case it registered against the Chennai-based jeweller

on Wednesday for defrauding the consortium of Rs 824.15 crore in the form of loans, now been declared a non-performing asset (NPA).

The agency also conducted searches at KGPL’s office as well as official and residential premise of accused persons at various places in Chennai.

