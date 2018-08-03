Kanwariyas vandalise car after it brushes one of them

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) A group of Kanwariyas on Wednesday vandalised a car here after it brushed one of them, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said the incident took place on Tuesday evening near Moti Nagar Metro Station, and the CCTV camera installed in a nearby shop captured it.

“…one of the Kanwariyas got pushed by the vehicle, which resulted in heated arguments between them and the occupants of the car — a man and a woman. One of the Kanwariyas was also slapped by the them, which further agitated them and they started damaging the car,” the officer said.

The occupants of the car, he said, immediately left the spot and later refused to make a complaint in writing.

“However, on the basis of inquiries conducted by the police and CCTV footage, a case has been registered,” Kumar said.

A video clipping, showing the pilgrims damaging the vehicle with sticks, went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook on Tuesday.

