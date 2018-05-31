Kanye ‘in tears’ over album dominating charts

Los Angeles, June 6 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has expressed his gratitude as his new album titled “Ye” has occupied the top spots on most music charts.

The album occupied the top seven spots on Apple Music and Spotify on June 2 afternoon, with “Yikes” in the top spot and his daughter, North West’s favourite track “No mistakes”, at number six, reports etonline.com.

Kanye shared a snapshot of the chart rankings on social media, with the caption: “For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again.”

On Monday, Kanye posted another message.

He shared a screenshot of an article about the whole record dominating the top of the charts.

“I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn’t turn they back. I’m in tears right now. I love all of you,” he tweeted.

The 40-year-old’s album touches on sensitive subjects including mental illness, drug use and suicide.

