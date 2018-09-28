Kanye takes homeless man into studio to make music

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West was impressed by a homeless mans impromptu performance on the streets and he invited him into the studio to make music.

West stopped and listened to the homeless man’s rap on early Saturday morning, reports tmz.com.

In a video shared by the publication, West can be seen enjoying the homeless man’s rap verses as he performs from the rapper on the road.

The homeless man was beyond stoked and called it a “crazy a** miracle.”

