Entertainment

Kanye takes homeless man into studio to make music

Views: 1

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West was impressed by a homeless mans impromptu performance on the streets and he invited him into the studio to make music.

West stopped and listened to the homeless man’s rap on early Saturday morning, reports tmz.com.

In a video shared by the publication, West can be seen enjoying the homeless man’s rap verses as he performs from the rapper on the road.

The homeless man was beyond stoked and called it a “crazy a** miracle.”

–IANS

dc/rb

ALSO READ:   Music festivals introduce new artistes, different repertoire: Shubha Mudgal
Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *