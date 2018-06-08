Kanye West celebrates b’day with cookies of his face

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West enjoyed a star-studded bash at his home here. His party had a mentalist, cookies of his face and a cake made of his latest album “Ye”.

Kanye’s 41st birthday bash on Saturday night, hosted by his wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian included cookies decorated with his face as well as lattes, which featured “Ye”, “Yeezus” and his face sprinkled in chocolate on top, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The “Touch the sky” hitmaker had only the tracks to his album played at the bash.

Documenting the party on social media, Kim revealed that Kanye was later treated to a giant cake in the shape of a mountain range, which paid tribute to his latest album cover and featured green icing across it. It read: “Happy Birthday Kanye.”

While they dined, he and guests were entertained by Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, who wowed the crowd with his mind bending tricks, leaving both Kanye and his sister-in-law Kendall Jenner astounded.

Other guests who attended the party included Kourtney Kardashian as well as celebrities like Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor and his father Ray.

