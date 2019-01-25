Kanye West files new documents against music companies

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has filed new documents in a case against Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI claiming that his deal with EMI amounts to servitude.

Kanye, who sued the companies over his record and publishing contracts, said that the deal he signed with EMI effectively has no time limit, reports tmz.com.

According to the website, Kanye wants the contract tossed so that he can “be set free from its bonds”.

And as per the deal, he is required to deliver a certain number of songs and, until they are delivered, the contract remains in full force and effect.

