Kanye West’s father diagnosed with prostate cancer

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West’s father, Ray West, is battling cancer.

According to tmz.com, Ray has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and not stomach cancer as has been widely reported.

Also, Kanye has dropped everything to help his father upon hearing the news.

Ray is currently being treated here and sources say he’s responding well.

The diagnosis comes just over 10 years after the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda, to whom he was very close and whose death led to his mental breakdown in 2016.

