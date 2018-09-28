Kanye would have quit US if racism was an issue

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West says he would have moved out of the US a long time ago if he was concerned about racism.

West, after his performance on “Saturday Night Live”, gave a politically-laced speech to the audience but cast members appeared embarrassed.

In reports to Variety and clips captured on social media, West touched on his support for President Donald Trump.

“So many times I talk to a white person and (they) say, ‘How could you like Trump he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” said West, who now officially goes by the stage name Ye.

He believes that for “the world to move forward”, people need to “try love”.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast members appeared embarrassed and two performers shook their heads as he spoke. The crowd was largely silent and booed him at least twice, a witness told variety.com.

