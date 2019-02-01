Kapil Sharma, Manmohan Singh bond over Amritsari roots

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and bonded over their Amritsari roots.

Kapil on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.

“Thank you respected Manmohan Singhji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart-to-heart conversation about our Amritsari roots, especially about our college and food,” the comedian captioned the image.

“Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma’am,” he added.

On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the “The Kapil Sharma Show” after a brief break.

He recently hosted his wedding reception in Delhi.

