Kapil Sharma says he’s soon returning with his show

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been away from the spotlight for some months following allegations of unprofessional behaviour, on Saturday confirmed that he is returning to television with “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

“Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf Sony TV par (I am returning with ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ soon only on Sony Entertainment Television),” Kapil tweeted.

He also urged Tata Sky to enjoy the channel without any additional cost by calling 18002086633 or by sending an email to [email protected], amid an ongoing revenue row between the directi-to-home service and Sony Pictures Network.

The date when “The Kapil Sharma Show” will go on air is yet to be confirmed, but the promo will be on air in the coming week, a source from the channel told IANS.

Sony TV’s official spokesperson said in a statement: “Kapil Sharma is coming home to Sony Entertainment Television with his highly successful weekend comedy show. We are delighted and looking forward to again collaborate with Kapil and his absolutely talented creative team and actors.”

The comedian was surrounded by controversies around his temperament and love life, when he vanished from the small screen abruptly.

In April, Kapil, in an interview to IANS had said he wanted some “me time to “recuperate”. I’ve been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon,” Kapil told IANS in an e-mail interview when asked about the reason behind his absence from the small screen so abruptly.

Kapil had then made headlines, drawing bad press when an audio call in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public.

Last year, Kapil had a mid-air fight with his colleague, comedian Sunil Grover. The fight led to a widely talked about controversy, after which they parted ways professionally from “Comedy Nights With Kapil” which had brought both of them unprecedented fame.

Last month, he was reportedly in an ashram in Bengaluru for a detox programme.

