Karan Johar speaks about importance of keeping kids away from limelight

Bollywood industry sources reported that after Rani Mukerjee and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar is the latest Bollywood Town celeb to speak about the importance of keeping his kids, Yash and Roohi, away from the media glare. Recently in an interview the filmmaker said he is used to the culture, new-age show business and paparazzi.

He added he has no problem with the attention he gets, but he feels it’s too horrid for the kids because it’s too soon. Meanwhile if they are going to be so used to the spotlight, they will never earn it and they had worked hard to get the limelight and so should they.

Moreover at a time when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur’s memes are flooding the Internet, it once again shows the country’s obsession with star kids. Previously Shahid Kapoor has, in the recent past, slammed the paparazzi for the constant media glare on his daughter Misha, Rani Mukerjee too has voiced her reservation.

Rani said she wants Adira to grow up normally or otherwise you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. She also wants Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Moreover her hubby Aditya Chopra and she don’t want her to be photographed constantly.