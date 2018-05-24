Karan Soni wants to make film with Alia Bhatt

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) “Deadpool” actor Karan Soni says he is working on a script keeping Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in mind.

Asked about the progress of the script, Karan told IANS: “I am still trying to get that made. It is taking time but it is definitely on the list. I want to get it made. It is slowly moving forward.”

In another interview with IANS, Karan had shared that he is writing the script with her voice in the mind.

“I wrote three parts with her in mind for one part. I wrote the script with her voice in mind. Because when I write I like to think who would be the actor who would play it. And in a dream situation, I would like to have her,” said Karan, who got noticed as Deadpool’s Indian cab driver Dopinder.

After “Deadpool 2” — brought to India by Fox Star India, Karan will be seen as an angel in “Miracle Workers”. He will also feature in “Corporate Animals”, starring Sharon Stone.

