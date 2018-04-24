Karanvir Bohra wraps up shooting for his maiden film

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra has wrapped up shooting for his first feature film titled “Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna”.

He concluded the shoot on Thursday in Madh Island. The crew shot for a song on the last day of the shoot.

“The film is like a baby for us because it had been with us since the inception stage, not only from the story or even idea but from the germ that we need to make a film. Today, it is unbelievable that the filming is over and we are on the post-production stage,” Karanvir said in a statement.

This is his first Hindi film under his production company — Bora Bora Entertainment. It is made in association with T-Series. The film, directed by Lalit Mohan, also features Priya Banerjee, Samir Kochar and Mahesh Balraj.

“We also have a beautiful ensemble choice of music composers, Jeet Ganguly, Raaj Aasho, Tony Kakkar and Toshi Sharib the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed,” Karanvir added.

The release date of the film has not been shared yet.

–IANS

dc/sug/bg