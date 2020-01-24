Karanvir: ‘The Forgotten Army’ could have been my debut role

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Malhotra, who plays a pivotal role in Kabir Khans web series “The Forgotten Army” says that he shot for the show even before he faced the camera for his other series, “Selection Day”, which released last year, so technically Khans series could have been his screen debut.

Talking about the show Karanvir said: “Technically, I first shot for ‘The Forgotten Army’ and it was supposed to be my debut, but ‘Selection Day’ released first. Getting a chance to be directed by Kabir Khan and work with such a talented cast and crew is definitely a career-high. I am glad I got an opportunity to work on two roles that are so different from each other, at the start of my career. This project has ensured a sense of fulfilment. It’s overwhelming to receive so many messages and positive feedback from people who have watched the show.”

“The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye”, which released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime video on January 24. The show is based on the historical ‘Dilli Chalo’ march by Indian soldiers led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during World War II.

The show also features Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, and Rajvir Chauhan. Karanvir plays Amar, a young budding photojournalist working on a project for BBC. Amar’s character has been inspired by Kabir Khan’s experiences when he made his directorial debut with the documentary film “The Forgotten Army” in 1999.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Karanvir moved to Melbourne, Australia, for higher study. He later pursued theatre and performed at Melbourne Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival, and Short+Sweet theatre festival. He was also a part of Australian Shakespeare Company, and performed for their production “Romeo And Juliet”.

–IANS

