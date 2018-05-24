Kardashian threatened to cancel Blac Chyna’s show

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Model Blac Chyna is reportedly accusing the Kardashian family of conspiring to cancel her show.

Chyna, 30, claims the family threatened to pull their show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” from E! if the network did not cancel her show “Rob & Chyna”, according to a new legal filing obtained by tmz.com.

The model and entrepreneur reportedly goes on to claim that the first season of the reality show, in which she starred with her ex Rob Kardashian, 31, outperformed “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” ratings, and was in the midst of filming its second season when it was canceled.

Chyna claims that a “key meeting” between the Kardashian family and E! executives in January 2017 led to the show’s cancellation, according to TMZ. She also reportedly alleges that the Kardashians “falsely” accusing her of physically abusing Rob contributed to the show’s demise.

She is asking for a trail of paperwork she believes will prove her accusations, the outlet reports.

The new filing is just the latest in the ongoing legal drama between Chyna and the Kardashian family.

In court documents filed April 30 in Los Angeles obtained by The Blast, Chyna defended her initial complaint against the Kardashian-Jenner family that alleges she’s owed money from Kylie Jenner’s Life of Kylie, an eight-episode E! docu-series that premiered in August 2017. (E! declined to comment at the time.)

