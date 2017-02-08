Kareena is ‘Feel Alive’ ambassador for Sony BBC Earth

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has come on board as a ‘Feel Alive’ ambassador for soon-to-be launched factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth,

Kareena has been chosen as she is known to have a spirited, ‘full-of-life’ personality both on and off screen, said a statement issued on behalf of the channel.

Her vibrant persona coupled with her love for the natural world were the key factors in opting for Kareena to represent the most awaited channel of 2017, the statement added.

Saurabh Yagnik, Executive Vice President and Business Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “”We are excited to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador for Sony BBC Earth.

“Her personality perfectly resonates with our brand proposition and channel content, which will be revealed soon. I am confident that this unique association will take the factual entertainment experience to a whole new level for our viewers in India.”

–IANS

rb/mr