Kareena Kapoor Khan is the new face of Puma India

Mumbai , March 7 (IANSlife) Kareena Kapoor Khan bags yet another brand as she becomes the new face for sports and lifestyle brand PUMA.

Known for her dedicated fitness routine, Kareena will be the brand ambassador for the soon-to-be launched Studio Collection. Based on the concept of “studio to the streets” style, the collection consists of a low-intensity training apparel collection perfect for Yoga, Barre, and Pilates workouts.

“…Fitness is an essential, integral part of my life and I truly enjoy it in its various forms whether its Yoga, Pilates or even just a morning walk. I’m looking forward to everything Puma and I have planned in the coming months,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan. “What I connected most with PUMA is that they have always been pushed boundaries, encouraging women to be their unapologetic self. This resonates deeply with me because it’s something I’ve always believed in and followed for myself, whether in my personal or professional life,” she added.

Khan joins the brand’s roaster of dynamic women personalities like Adriana Lima, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne globally, and Sara Ali Khan, MC Mary Kom, and Dutee Chand, who are a part of the brand’s popular “Propah Lady” campaign in India. Speaking about the association, Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia says, “Kareena personifies our philosophy ‘where the gym meets the runway’. She is not only an inspiration but is also a true embodiment of what it means for women to maintain a healthy lifestyle while donning multiple hats. We are thrilled to have her join the PUMA family. Through this association we aim to ignite a stronger women’s narrative for the brand.”

PUMA’s Studio Collection will be available from April 2020 online and in PUMA Stores and selected retailers.

–IANS

